inventaire *means "inventory" in French
Keep an inventory of your books
and of what can be done with them: "this book I can give, this book I can lend, this one is for sale…"
Share it with your friends and communities
Always dreamed of a collaborative library for your coworking / association / book club? Here it is!
Remember the books you lend or borrow
The books you lend might actually come back now!
